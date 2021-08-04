PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of PAE stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. PAE has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. PAE had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $748.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PAE will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAE stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

