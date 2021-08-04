Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 80,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 26,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.73. 400,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,543,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

