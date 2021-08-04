Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,093 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at $3,176,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at about $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

NYSE FUL traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.82. 1,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $70.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.60.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $313,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,994. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

