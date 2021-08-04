Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $52,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.43. The stock had a trading volume of 126,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.