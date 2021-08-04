Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 6,446 Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brady by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after buying an additional 36,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $45,466,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRC opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.99. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

