Paloma Partners Management Co Has $337,000 Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Delek US were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Delek US by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.36). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

