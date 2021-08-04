Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYFM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of HYFM opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.07. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $95.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HYFM. UBS Group began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.