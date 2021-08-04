Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $97,000.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69.
PBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
