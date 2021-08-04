Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $97,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.