Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 66,229 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 79.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,639 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 66,229 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

HAL stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

