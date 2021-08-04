Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,901,000 after buying an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,318,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,237,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,197,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,774,000 after buying an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $195.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.40.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LANC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

