Payoneer Global (PAYO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Payoneer Global to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

