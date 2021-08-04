PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,449. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.07. The company had a trading volume of 280,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,068. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.54. The firm has a market cap of $320.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

