PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for PayPal in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $273.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $321.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 3,435.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in PayPal by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after buying an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PayPal by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after buying an additional 969,254 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,449. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

