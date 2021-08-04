PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.75 billion-$25.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.88 billion.PayPal also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.070-$1.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $273.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.25.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

