PayPoint (LON:PAY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 599.75 ($7.84). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 588 ($7.68), with a volume of 79,386 shares.

PAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded PayPoint to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get PayPoint alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,753.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50. The firm has a market cap of £404.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.00%.

In related news, insider Alan Dale sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total value of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 63 shares of company stock worth $37,464.

PayPoint Company Profile (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.