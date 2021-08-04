Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%.

NASDAQ:PVAC traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. 889,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.53. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

