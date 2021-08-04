People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,644 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,462 shares of company stock worth $510,129. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

PBCT stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

