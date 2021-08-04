People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) PT Lowered to $20.50

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $15.95 on Monday. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Insiders sold a total of 26,462 shares of company stock worth $510,129 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.