pEOS (PEOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, pEOS has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $6.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00048152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00099457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00142147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,915.60 or 1.00221032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.82 or 0.00850713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

