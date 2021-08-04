PEPS Coin Market Cap Hits $306,812.83 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $306,812.83 and $10.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00123096 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,934,778 coins and its circulating supply is 45,694,598 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

