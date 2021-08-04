Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.13

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 69489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

