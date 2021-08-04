Pflug Koory LLC Acquires New Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in The Mosaic by 3.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic by 291.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 28,425 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in The Mosaic by 125.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 164,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOS opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

