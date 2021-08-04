Pflug Koory LLC Acquires Shares of 4,725 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

HMC opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.74. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is presently 43.73%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

