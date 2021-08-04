Pflug Koory LLC Invests $126,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 91.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after buying an additional 371,921 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Bunge by 1.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 45.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,568 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Bunge by 11.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bunge by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 536,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.