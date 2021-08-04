Pflug Koory LLC Invests $67,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Kellogg by 115.3% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after purchasing an additional 507,255 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,826,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.37. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

