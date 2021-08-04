Pflug Koory LLC Makes New $196,000 Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,045,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,156.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,326 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,230,951 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 10.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,736,000 after buying an additional 1,243,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

