Pharvaris’ (NASDAQ:PHVS) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 4th

Pharvaris’ (NASDAQ:PHVS) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 4th. Pharvaris had issued 8,270,500 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $165,410,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHVS. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

PHVS opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $520.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). On average, research analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $64,447,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $28,897,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $23,811,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

