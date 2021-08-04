Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces Earnings Results

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

NYSE PSX traded down $4.09 on Wednesday, reaching $71.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.35. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.