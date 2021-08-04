Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

NYSE PSXP traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $34.82. 679,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,282. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.77%.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

