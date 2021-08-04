PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.12. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.06, with a volume of 169,287 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.18. The stock has a market cap of C$204.58 million and a P/E ratio of 507.50.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

