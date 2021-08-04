PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PCN opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

