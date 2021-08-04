PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.95. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.27.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
