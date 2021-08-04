Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $157.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.53.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,129,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of -120.65 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.78.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,453,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,102,000 after acquiring an additional 585,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,168,000 after buying an additional 387,647 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $659,086,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after buying an additional 1,147,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after buying an additional 2,177,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

