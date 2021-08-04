Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Kontoor Brands in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE:KTB opened at $57.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,083,000 after buying an additional 411,544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after purchasing an additional 779,773 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 832,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 144,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.