Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.53.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

In other news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.