Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE PBI traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.31 and a beta of 2.69. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

