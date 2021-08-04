Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.03, but opened at $8.30. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 23,211 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The company had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 130,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -388.31 and a beta of 2.70.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.