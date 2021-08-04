PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. PIXEL has a market cap of $2.00 million and $3,217.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,816.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $547.69 or 0.01375540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.34 or 0.00352460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00138019 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

