Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $82.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.31.

Shares of PLNT opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

