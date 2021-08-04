PlayGame Market Cap Achieves $319,960.60 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $319,960.60 and $6,669.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00060692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.51 or 0.00900111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00095336 BTC.

About PlayGame

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

