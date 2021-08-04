PLx Pharma (PLXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.56). On average, analysts expect PLx Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLx Pharma stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14. PLx Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $420.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 5.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PLx Pharma from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

