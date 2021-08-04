Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,900 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the June 30th total of 686,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.22. 337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 633,069 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

