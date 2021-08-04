PNM Resources, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.327 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

PNM Resources has increased its dividend by 26.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PNM Resources has a payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

