Points International (PCOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. On average, analysts expect Points International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. Points International has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23.

PCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

