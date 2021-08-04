Points International (PCOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. On average, analysts expect Points International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. Points International has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23.
Points International Company Profile
Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.
