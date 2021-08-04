Polkadex One Day Volume Reaches $3.16 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $7.72 or 0.00019657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkadex has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a total market cap of $24.48 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00047797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00102311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00143841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,320.03 or 1.00167880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.00 or 0.00843214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

