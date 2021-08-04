Polkadot (DOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 33.6% against the dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $19.36 or 0.00048896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $18.99 billion and approximately $1.49 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00100710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00143458 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,619.82 or 1.00050275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.30 or 0.00844200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,096,597,520 coins and its circulating supply is 980,873,364 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

