Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $559,254.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,076,098 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

