Porvair (LON:PRV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $646.00

Porvair plc (LON:PRV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 646 ($8.44) and last traded at GBX 646 ($8.44), with a volume of 7717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 624 ($8.15).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 582.25. The company has a market capitalization of £298.25 million and a P/E ratio of 28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Porvair’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Porvair (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

