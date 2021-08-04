PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

PPL opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PPL by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

