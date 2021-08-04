PPL (PPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PPL (NYSE:PPL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PPL has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

